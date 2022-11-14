Lebanon, Algeria condemn Istanbul’s deadly attack

BEIRUT/ALGIERS – Lebanon and Algeria condemned on Sunday the deadly bomb attack in Turkey’s Istanbul that killed at least six people and injured 81.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its condolences to the Turkish government and families of the victims, wishing “a speedy recovery for the injured.”

It also expressed its “full solidarity with Turkey in these dire circumstances.”

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his country is “confident that Turkey will remain stronger than adversity, with the determination of its leadership and the solidarity of its people.”

The explosion, which hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue of Istanbul on Sunday, was confirmed by the Turkish side to be a terror attack.

Meanwhile, Algeria condemned “in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing,” and expressed its full solidarity with the government and the people of Turkey during the hard moments, read a statement from the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

The statement also urged the international community to intensify efforts to combat terrorism.

“Algeria, which has suffered from the scourge of terrorism and triumphed over it, remains convinced that Turkey can overcome this scourge thanks to the unity and steadfastness of its people and their support for the efforts of its leadership aimed at preserving the country’s security and stability,” said the statement.

