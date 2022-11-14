Malaysia reports 2,234 new COVID-19 infections, 2 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,234 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 4,948,817, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,232 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another two deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,548.

The ministry reported 3,836 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,882,664.

There are 29,605 active cases, with 91 being held in intensive care and 57 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 1,906 vaccine doses administered on Sunday. 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.8 percent have received the first booster and 1.7 percent have received the second booster.