More Ukrainians seek shelter in Cyprus

BRUSSELS – Cyprus saw the third largest increase of Ukrainians arriving from their war-torn country in September, according to data released by Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

New figures show a total of 770 Ukrainian citizens were granted temporary protection status in Cyprus. Most temporary protection permits were granted in April (2,740), in May (3,170) and in June (2,140), reports Stockwatch.

Germany granted the highest number of temporary protections for Ukrainian children.

In related news, a UN spokesperson said that the UN and humanitarian partners continue to provide life-saving assistance to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

“Since February, aid workers have provided critical aid and protection services to some 13.5 million people across all regions of Ukraine,” Stephanie Tremblay, an associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at a regular briefing at the UN headquarters in New York.

The spokesperson added that more than 4.2 million people have received cash assistance over the past eight months and that markets are reopening, as the government works to restore banking services in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions, where Ukraine has recently regained control.