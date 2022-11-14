OIC mission reopens in Afghanistan

The mission office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has reopened in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) formally reopened its office in Kabul on Saturday in a ceremony attended by acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi and Kabul-based diplomats from several countries including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Pakistan, the report said.

Muttaqi welcomed the reopening of the OIC’s mission office and pledged support and assistance of the Afghan caretaker government in facilitating the functioning of the OIC mission, it said.