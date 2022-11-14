Pakistan International Airlines jetliner skids off runway, passengers and crew safe

A passenger plane slipped off the runway while landing in Pakistan’s northern Peshawar city on Monday, a spokesperson for the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The flight of Pakistan International Airlines was coming from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the accident took place at Bacha Khan International Airport, Saifullah Khan, the spokesperson, told Xinhua.

He said that it was a minor accident, as all passengers and crew were safe.

The incident caused a temporary disruption of flight operations at the airport until the plane was cleared from the runway, he said, adding that two flights were diverted to Islamabad during the disruption of the operation.

Sources at the airport told Xinhua that heavy rains that made the runway slippery caused the accident.