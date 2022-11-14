Palestinian woman killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: medics

RAMALLAH – A Palestinian woman was killed and a young man was detained after being injured by Israeli soldiers in the town of Beitunia close to the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday, medics and eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that the woman was killed after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers who stormed the town west of Ramallah.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said the Israeli soldiers opened fire at them while they were driving in the town.

The Israeli military said in a statement that an Israeli army force opened fire at a suspected car that drove so fast in the area and refused to stop, adding that the Israeli army is investigating the incident.

The woman had been critically injured and succumbed to her wounds after being sent to a hospital in Ramallah, a Palestinian paramedic works at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told Xinhua.

More than 130 Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January in an unprecedented wave of tension between Israel and the Palestinians, according to official Palestinian figures.

In the meantime, more than 20 Israelis were killed in a series of shooting, ramming, and stabbing attacks carried out by Palestinians since March. In return, the Israeli army has been carrying out daily hit-and-run incursions in Palestinian towns and cities.