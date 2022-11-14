Turkey: Arrest in connection with deadly bomb attack

ISTANBUL – The perpetrator of Sunday’s deadly bomb attack which killed six people and injured 81 others here has been arrested by police, said Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu early Monday.

“The person who carried out the attack and left the bomb was detained by the teams of our Istanbul Police Department,” the state-run Anadolu agency quoted Soylu as saying.

On Sunday, the busy Istiklal Avenue on the European side of Istanbul was hit by an explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT).

Police have also detained another 21 people with alleged links to the attack, said Soylu.

“We assess that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG had Syrian headquarters,” said Soylu.

The minister was referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its offspring in Syria, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), both listed as terror organizations by Türkiye.

Soylu said Turkey would retaliate against those responsible for this heinous terror attack.