BALI – Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Monday for the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit.

On the theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” the G20 Summit will open on Tuesday with a focus on strengthening the global health architecture, accelerating sustainable energy transition and promoting digital transformation.

It will be followed by the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in the Thai capital of Bangkok.