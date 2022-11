The ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ – that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus – was established on this day in 1983.

Recognised only by Turkey, northern Cyprus is considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

The area extends from the tip of the Karpass Peninsula in the northeast to Morphou Bay, Cape Kormakitis and its westernmost point, the Kokkina exclave in the west.

Its southernmost point is the village of Louroujina.