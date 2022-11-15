Equiti opens its latest office in Limassol, Cyprus

LIMASSOL – Equiti has announced the opening of its latest regulated office in Europe in Limassol, Cyprus.

Speaking at the official office opening event, Mohamed Alahmad, Co-founder and Chief Managing Director of Equiti Group, said: “Equiti’s new office in Limassol is a major milestone for the Group and a significant part of our global growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to now have a regulated operation in Cyprus to provide our global business-to-business (B2B) offering to brokers in Europe under the strict oversight of the local regulator, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

“Cyprus’ location in Europe, its EU membership, its flourishing fintech and FX broker community, investor-friendly environment, and its respected market regulator, CySEC, makes the country an ideal place for Equiti to be to support our brokers in Europe.

“Our new Limassol office will draw on the strength of our global network and award-winning tailored liquidity solutions that have positioned us among the top seven liquidity providers in our industry.”

Equiti’s Limassol office is located at 2nd Floor, Frema Plaza, 39 Kolonakiou Street, Limassol.

Hesham Hasanin, CEO of Equiti Global Markets in Cyprus, said: “We are very excited to be in Limassol and have access to its large pool of talented people to expand our business in Europe.

“The welcoming hospitability and support of the local community and our partners in Limassol has been remarkable. We look forward to contributing to the country by mirroring our successes in other markets.”

Equiti’s new office in Limassol speaks to the company’s commitment to expand its business in Europe in a regulated manner.

Equiti Group has plans for significant global geographical expansion in the next three years and looks to continue to acquire licences in other new markets around the world.