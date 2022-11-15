Libya eyes future tech development, exhibition opens

TRIPOLI – Prime Minister of Libya’s Government of National Unity Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Monday underlined the importance of the private sector’s role in developing the country’s information technology sector.

Dbeibah made the remarks as he inaugurated the Libya International Telecommunications and Information Technology Exhibition in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

More than 200 companies in the Libyan communications industry participated in the four-day event, which aims to promote high-end technical exchanges in the Libyan communications industry and play a key role in Libya’s future network development, according to its organizer.

Major global communications equipment and solution providers, including China’s ZTE and Huawei, also attended the event.

As the first Chinese communications manufacturer to enter the Libyan market, ZTE has successfully built and delivered wireless, optical fiber, business services, terminal products and professional communications services with outstanding performance in Libya, according to Zhan Guomou, general manager of engineering and services of ZTE’s Libya branch.

ZTE will showcase cutting-edge 5G products and solutions in the field of communications, as well as the development prospects of the corresponding vertical industries during the exhibition, Zhan said, adding the company will improve the network delivery efficiency and user experience in Libya.

