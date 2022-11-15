President of Germany Visits Panasonic Kusatsu Site

On November 3, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Federal Republic of Germany, and approximately 80 other individuals, including German government officials and business leaders visited Panasonic Corporation’s Kusatsu site to see the H2 KIBOU FIELD demonstration facility of the RE100 solution and the fuel cell factory.

At the H2 KIBOU FIELD, President Steinmeier was given a briefing on and observed a demonstration of a system for supplying power generated from renewable sources for factory operations by combining pure hydrogen fuel cell generators, photovoltaic generators, and lithium-ion storage batteries, and on Panasonic’s initiatives in the hydrogen business.