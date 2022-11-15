ISTANBUL –Turkey has detained 50 suspects over the deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul earlier this week, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Tuesday.

The detainees include a Syrian woman who was caught soon after the incident for suspectedly planting the bomb that exploded on Istiklal avenue, Bozdag told the parliament.

“Afterward, many people who assisted this terrorist and were considered in contact with this terrorist were also detained,” he said.

Turkish police said on Monday that the Syrian woman confessed that she had received the attack order from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its offshoot in Syria, the People’s Protection Units (YPG). Both are listed as terrorist organizations by Türkiye.

The explosion on Sunday afternoon hit a crowded avenue, leaving six dead and 81 wounded. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Tuesday that 58 of the injured had been discharged from hospitals, while 17 were still receiving treatment and six in intensive care.