UNRWA seeks urgent aid for Palestine refugees

AMMAN – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urgently needs between 50 million and 80 million U.S. dollars to finish the year and maintain the operations of its schools, health centers and other basic services, the agency’s Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said Monday.

At the agency’s Advisory Commission Meeting in Amman, Lazzarini warned that failure to raise that amount poses significant risks of industrial action, strikes, and consequently the suspension of services, according to a UNRWA statement.

The agency also needs some 200 million dollars over a period of three years to reach the objectives of the UNRWA Strategic Plan, Lazzarini added.

After years of austerity measures, the current underfunding problem can only be downsized through cuts to services or to the eligibility to access them, he said.

“Our hospitalization program needs more support to remain effective in protecting Palestine refugees’ access to hospitals amid widespread poverty and collapsing public services, in particular in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza,” the UN official was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the current situation will increase health and security risks for refugees and staff as critical maintenance work and replacement of assets that have been worn down by years of austerity will be further postponed.

