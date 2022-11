Israel launches plan for generating solar electricity on farmland

JERUSALEM – Israel on Wednesday announced a plan to optimize agricultural land use by integrating clean solar electricity generation.

The plan, at a cost of 17 million shekels (about 5 million U.S. dollars), includes more than 130 pilot programs, which will be spread over a total area of about 2 square km, said a joint statement from the country’s energy and agriculture ministries.

The programs will include facility deployment for solar power generation in agricultural plots throughout Israel, using various technologies and crops.

The programs will also include research and development, for examining the effects of solar power generation on agricultural production, the statement said.

The plan follows a government decision to increase the target for electricity production from renewable energies in Israel to 30 percent by 2030 while maintaining the continued output of profitable agricultural produce and optimizing the use of agricultural land, the ministries said.

The transition to clean electricity generation is to deal with the climate crisis, promote sustainable agriculture, and enable an additional source of income for Israeli farmers, they concluded.