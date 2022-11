During his current visit to Kabul, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, met on Tuesday, 15 November 2022, Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the de facto authority in Afghanistan.

The meeting discussed follow-up on the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Afghanistan and the efforts made by the OIC to support Afghanistan in all fields.