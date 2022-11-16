Over 37.46 million people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Myanmar

Myanmar has vaccinated more than 37.46 million people for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The figures comprised over 30.74 million people aged 18 and above and more than 6.72 million people aged under 18, the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 632,865 on Wednesday.

It said that the health authorities tested 8,732 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.69 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,486 on Wednesday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 607,206, including 64 new recoveries on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020