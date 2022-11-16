Security Council adopts Resolution 2661, extending 2021 text on Somalia by 2 days

The Security Council on Tuesday decided to adopt Resolution 2661, which extended Resolution 2607 by two days, until Nov. 17.

Recalling all its previous resolutions and statements of its president on the situation in Somalia, the 15-member council, acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, unanimously adopted a rollover draft, in which it decided to remain actively seized of the matter.

To enforce an arms embargo on Somalia, the Security Council on Nov. 15, 2021 decided to reauthorize a maritime interdiction of illicit weapons imports and charcoal exports, while renewing the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Somalia.

Adopting Resolution 2607, the council renewed and expanded the provisions set out in paragraph 15 of Resolution 2182 until Nov. 15, 2022.