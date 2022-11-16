UN envoy to Libya stresses importance of south’s stability, security

ROME – The UN special envoy for Libya stressed that the stability and security of southern Libya are vital for the stability and security of the whole country, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Bathily, the special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, visited southern Libya’s largest city Sebha on Monday, said the UNSMIL in a statement.

He discussed with government officials, tribal notables, academics and community-based organizations the path toward elections, sustainable stability, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Libya, the statement added.

“The stability and security of the south are vital for the stability and security of the whole country. I was keen to come to Sebha as early as possible because I recognize the south’s importance and unique challenges,” Bathily said.

Georgette Gagnon, deputy special representative of the UN secretary-general, also resident and humanitarian coordinator for Libya, joined the mission with the heads of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Development Program (UNDP), and the World Food Program (WFP) in Libya.

“The UN reinforces its commitment to supporting people in the South. We are increasing our work with local authorities and communities to tackle humanitarian and development challenges in the region focused on community stabilization and economic resilience,” Gagnon said.

According to UNSMIL, the UN working with 23 partners provided humanitarian assistance to 124,000 of the most vulnerable people in the south in 2022.