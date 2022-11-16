Zardari: Growing trends of intolerance pose dangerous threats to peace and harmony

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his country would keep promoting tolerance and peace for social and economic development in the country.

“Growing trends of intolerance not only pose dangerous threats to peace and harmony in society, but also hinder social, political and economic development,” the foreign minister said in his message on the International Day for Tolerance, being celebrated worldwide on Wednesday.

Zardari said the sane segments of society should play their role in promoting tolerance in the country as well as in the world, adding that his party is committed to building a society of tolerance, where every section of the society is represented and empowered without any discrimination.

The foreign minister said that the incumbent government has been facing multiple internal challenges, highlighting the need for tolerance to promote peace, harmony and cohesion in the country. ■