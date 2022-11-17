1869: Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated

On this day in 1869, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, was inaugurated.

The canal opened under French control. The opening ceremonies began at Port Said on the evening of 15 November, with illuminations, fireworks, and a banquet on the yacht of the Khedive Isma’il Pasha of Egypt and Sudan.

The royal guests arrived the following morning: the Emperor Franz Joseph I, the French Empress Eugenie in the Imperial yacht L’Aigle, the Crown Prince of Prussia, and Prince Louis of Hesse.

Other international guests included the American natural historian H. W. Harkness. In the afternoon there were blessings of the canal with both Muslim and Christian ceremonies, a temporary mosque and church having been built side by side on the beach. In the evening there were more illuminations and fireworks.

