APEC ministerial meeting highlights sustainable, inclusive recovery

Ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies concluded a meeting here on Thursday, aligning their ideas for advancing Asia-Pacific integration, trade and investment in the common pursuit of a sustained and inclusive recovery in a highly uncertain world.

Rapid technological innovation, environmental degradation and climate change require leaders of APEC member economies “to ponder the way we can and must do better and cooperate more,” Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said in his opening remarks at the 33rd APEC ministerial meeting.

Participants also discussed how APEC economies could work together to address current economic challenges of food and energy insecurity, inflation and supply chain disruptions, as they continue to steer the Asia-Pacific region towards sustainable and inclusive economic recovery and realize the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Aotearoa Plan of Action, Thai Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi told a joint press conference after the meeting.

The priority to connect the region in all dimensions also necessitates actions to advance digital connectivity, which is becoming more critical, given the rapid rise of the digital economy and massive economic opportunities it holds, Vijavat said, adding that the ministers emphasized the need to advance digital transformation and increase micro, small and medium-sized enterprises’ participation in the digital economy and e-commerce. ■