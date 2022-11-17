Cyprus: Ray Woolley, inspiring scuba diver, dies aged 99

LIMASSOL – Ray Woolley, the inspiring Limassol based diver who held the record for being the world’s oldest active scuba diver, has died aged 99.

According to Scuba Diver Magazine, Ray had clocked up an impressive 62 years of scuba diving in his lifetime.

Speaking to Nathan Morley on Deutsche Welle when attempting a dive aged 94, Woolley said: ‘To be quite honest, I don’t find it difficult. I’ve been diving now for 57-years actually, and to me it’s just a way of enjoying myself’.

He described being in the water like another world. ‘I’m so comfortable there – this has gone on and on, and I’ve kept diving most of my life. I’m very fortunate, because I have dived all my life and kept it going that I can still do it now, because I doubt very much that at my age getting into the diving world would be very difficult.’

Ray served in the British Royal Navy during the Second World War – where he first developed his love of the sea.

‘It’s always the experience that you might just see something that you haven’t seen before underwater – and that is what generally happens of course,’ he explained. ‘But there are days when I have dived – I would have called them duff dives really – where I haven’t seen very much, and the visibility of the water has not been good. But generally speaking, it’s just a great experience, knowing what you might see – and when you see it, it’s just unbelievable’.

Paying tribute to Ray, the British Sub-Aqua Club said: ‘ Ray was a BSAC member and WW2 veteran who held the record for being the world’s oldest active scuba diver. He was an inspiration and is proof that age really is just a number. Rest in peace, Ray’ .