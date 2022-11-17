Cyprus records increase in tourists, UK main source of arrivals

NICOSIA – The arrivals of tourists to Cyprus reached 400,628 in October 2022 compared to 391.638 in October 2021, recording an increase of 2,3%.

For the period of January – October 2022, arrivals of tourists totaled 2.941.182 compared to 1.691.030 in the corresponding period of 2021, 612.975 in the period of January – October 2020 and 3.697.055 arrivals in the period of January – October 2019.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for October 2022, with a share of 37,6% (150.699) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 8,4% (33.624), Germany with 7,9% (31.556), Greece with 5,2% (20.934) and Poland with 4,7% (18.871).

In general, Cyprus has seen a robust rebound of holidaymakers this year, despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

However, despite the encouraging figures, the island still faces a long road to full recovery.

A number of new challenges, including rising inflation, the rippling impact of electricity costs and labour shortages are expected to increase operating expenditure of hotels and guesthouses.

As about 20 percent of hotel revenues goes to food and beverage costs, the impact of inflationary pressures on prices is expected affect dramatically operating costs as well as the energy cost which is also a considerable expense for a hotel operation.

Another consideration which will increase costs is the rise in interest rates, as the hotel industry is capital intensive, so loans are required to be able to operate and these loans could be hammered by an increase in interest rates.

