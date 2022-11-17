FAO urges Uganda on public investment in agriculture

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has urged Uganda to repurpose public investment in agriculture to spur economic recovery in the face of the COVID-19 effects and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A report, issued by the FAO late on Wednesday, said in the context of the private sector being risk-averse, the government must make a modest investment in productive infrastructure like improving rural roads, irrigation systems, and storage to trigger production and capital accumulation.

Agriculture should be at the center of recovery efforts since it represents about 24 percent of the gross domestic product and employs more than 64 percent of the working population in Uganda, said the report.

The report, which followed three studies by both the FAO and government agencies, also recommends priority crops and where they can be grown to harvest the most. ■