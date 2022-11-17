Iran releases two Greek tankers held since May: Athens

Iran has released two Greek-registered tankers that it seized last May in the Gulf, Greece’s Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy said here on Wednesday.

“After months of talks with Iran, the Greek-flagged vessels Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon, which remained tied up since 27 May 2022, have departed. The final agreement was reached today in Tehran in the presence of Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Kostas Katsafados,” an e-mailed ministry press release said.

The two tankers had been seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for “violation” of maritime regulations days after a Russia-operated ship was captured by Greece in its territorial waters and its Iranian crude cargo confiscated by the United States.