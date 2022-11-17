Libya and Tunisia sign memorandum of understanding

TRIPOLI – Libya and Tunisia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trade cooperation between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by the Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed al-Hwej and the Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Fadhila Rabhi, said a statement issued by the Libyan Government.

The MoU includes studying the establishment of a joint border economic zone, lifting all restrictions on the movement of goods between the two countries, facilitating the financial and administrative procedures of Libyan businessmen in Tunisia, and forming a joint working group for food and drug security between the two countries, added the statement.

The MoU also includes inviting Libyan and Tunisian businessmen to take part and invest in infrastructure projects in the two countries, facilitating the flow of goods of foreign origin imported to Libya through the ports of Tunisia, and so on, the statement said.

The MoU was signed during a visit of a delegation of senior Tunisian officials to Libya, where they met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah and other senior Libyan officials.

