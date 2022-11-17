Mideast, North Africa ICT Forum commences in Jordan

AMMAN – The ninth Middle East and North Africa Information and Communications Technology Forum started in Jordan on Wednesday, with the attendance of some 2,000 participants from about 40 countries.

The two-day forum gathered government officials, experts, as well as representatives from 50 regional investment funds, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Panel discussions and presentations would be scheduled for the event, featuring some 145 speakers. Meanwhile, 154 exhibitors would showcase their products and business solutions.

Speaking at the event, Jordan’s Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said that ICT is among the fastest-growing industries in Jordan, and he is confident that the sector will boost economic growth and create more jobs.

The minister said Jordan is seeking to become a regional hub for the ICT.

The forum was organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Investment.