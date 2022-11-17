Palestine warns against Israeli right-wing’s intention to legalize settlements

RAMALLAH – Palestine on Thursday warned of “the catastrophic repercussions” of the Israeli right-wing leaders’ agreement on legalizing the Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

On Wednesday, the Israeli media reported that an agreement was reached between Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ally Itamar Ben-Gvir on the legalization of settlements in the West Bank.

The agreement will entrench the settlements, lead to the confiscation of more Palestinian land, and undermine the possibility of achieving peace and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the basis of a two-state solution, according to a statement by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry called on the international community to take necessary measures to stop the implementation of the agreement.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 and has since established settlements on it, which are considered a violation of international law and have long been a major source of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

According to Palestinian and Israeli figures, around 450,000 settlers live in 132 settlements and 147 random outposts in the West Bank.