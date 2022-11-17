Passenger dies during Easyjet flight from Cyprus

According to the report, the flight- EZY8454 - left Cyprus at around 2.20pm local time and fear for the man's health was sparked around an hour and a half into the journey.

November 17, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Breaking, Cyprus, Mediterranean Focus, Trending 0

LONDON – A man in his 50s has died onboard an EasyJet flight from Paphos in Cyprus to London Gatwick Airport, reports the Daily Mail.

While in the air, passengers grew concerned when a dark-haired traveller, who appeared to be on his own, wasn’t waking up. Urgent attempts to resuscitate the passenger using a defibrillator proved unsuccessful.

When the flight landed, an anonymous passenger praised the way in which the EasyJet crew dealt with the incident, telling the Daily Star: ‘The team handled the situation with extraordinary composure and professionalism.’

