Russia bans 52 Irish officials from entry

November 17, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Breaking 0

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that 52 senior Irish officials are barred from entering Russia in response to Dublin’s anti-Russian policy.

Among the blacklisted are Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, several ministers and parliament members, the ministry said in a statement.

“Acting under the orders of Brussels, Ireland is carrying out an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign and is pursuing a course to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests,” the ministry said.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5846 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG