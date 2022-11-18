British pensioner in Cyprus set to plead guilty to manslaughter

PAPHOS – A British pensioner is set to plead guilty to the manslaughter of his terminally ill wife as the murder charge he faced is “no longer on the table”, his lawyer has said.

Pensioner David Hunter,75, admitted killing his wife of 56 years, Janice, in December, but his legal team argued it was an assisted suicide, not murder.

Sky News reports that the prosecution and defence announced they had agreed facts in the case and Hunter will enter a guilty plea to manslaughter on 5 December, according to Justice Abroad, which is representing the Briton.

Janice had been suffering from leukaemia.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said he expected sentencing to take place before Christmas and that if Mr Hunter receives a suspended sentence, the Briton will be allowed to return to the UK.

The couple lived in Tremithousa, a village near Paphos since moving to Cyprus in 2002.

