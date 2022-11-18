Cyprus talks can only restart with the ‘recognition of sovereign equality and equal status of the Turkish Cypriots,’ says Tatar

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has received the Assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenca.

“We have had a very frank, very constructive discussion with his Excellency Mr Anastasiades, the Foreign Minister and the delegation,” Jenca told reporters.

“I just would like to underline the commitment of the Secretary General to stay engaged in the process searching for common ground and finding understanding to move forward the issue of settlement for the benefit and prosperity of the people of the island. So, we will continue in this good spirit”.

Later, Jenca also crossed the Green Line for a meeting with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader. Afterwards, evaluating the discussion, Jenca said talks were “clear and sincere”.

According to an email sent to media on Friday from the Turkish Cypriot PIO, Tatar said that “they explained to Jenca that they no longer have any intention of an agreement on the basis of the federation and that no steps have been taken even after 50 years have passed since the decisions taken about the bi-communal, bi-zonal federation”.

Furthermore, he indicated that negotiations could only restart with the “recognition of sovereign equality and equal status of the Turkish Cypriots, adding that there was no common ground for that”.

Tatar also noted that for a lasting agreement and stability, not only the balance between the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots but also the Turkish-Greek balance in the region must be preserved, adding that “if a point is reached in the Eastern Mediterranean where Turkey will be excluded under the influence of the European Union and Greece, there will never be an agreement”.

In closing, he noted “that they are determined to continue the dialogue and cooperation between the two sides and cooperation in various issues in technical committees in good faith”.

Colin Stewart, the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), and Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot leader’s special representative, also attended the meeting which lasted about an hour.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.