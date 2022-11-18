India’s first privately-built rocket Vikram-S launched

India’s first privately built rocket Vikram-S was launched Friday by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), officials said.

The rocket, developed by the space tech startup Skyroot Aerospace, is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space industry.

The launch took place around 11:30 a.m. local time from Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

It marks the entry of the private sector into India’s space industry, once dominated by state-owned ISRO.

In 2020, the Indian federal government opened the space sector to private players.