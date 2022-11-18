IOC, WHO announce joint program for physical activity

November 18, 2022 Famagusta Gazette UN News, World 0

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Health Organization (WHO) announced Thursday a joint program aiming to increase physical activity.

The three-year program targets on those adolescents and adults that are not undertaking sufficient physical activity, according to a recent report from WHO.

The program has three objectives, including supporting more people, particularly women and girls to be more active; enhancing knowledge of the multiple benefits of regular physical activity, and strengthening and investment in community sports, the IOC announced in a press release.

“(The program) strengthens the role of sport in contributing to the global target of a 15 percent reduction in physical inactivity by 2030 and fostering healthy and active lives,” the release said

