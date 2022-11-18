Iran bans import of French cars

Iran has banned the import of French cars, a government spokesman announced on Thursday.

Omid Qalibaf, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, said his ministry has banned the import of French cars because of “the unprofessional behavior of the French in the past years,” the Asbe-Bokhar news website reported.

The ministry has not issued any license for importing French cars over the past months, Qalibaf was quoted as saying.

“Iran will not allow them (French) to put pressure on Iran’s automobile industry and market with sanctions,” he said.