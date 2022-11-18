MEPs approve nearly €720 million aid following natural disasters

On Thursday, MEPs approved nearly €720 million in EU Solidarity Fund aid following natural disasters in seven EU countries in 2021.

Rapporteur Henrike Hahn said: “The money from the EU Solidarity Fund approved by the Committee on Budgets today is a clear and important sign of European solidarity in times of crisis. However, fighting effectively against the causes of climate change, so that we do not have to rely on the EUSF too frequently, should be a priority for the EU, because prevention is better than after-the-fact measures.”