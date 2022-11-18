Sales of high-sugar drinks in Israel decrease by 31 percent

JERUSALEM – Per capita consumption of high-sugar drinks in Israel decreased by 31 percent following a new tax imposed on them, Israel’s central bank said Thursday.

The bank’s research department examined the changes in consumption of beverages with more than 5 grams of sugar per liter between Nov. 2021 and Oct. 2022, said the bank in a statement.

Per capita consumption of high-sugar drinks during this period was compared to all of 2019, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which changed the public’s consumption habits.

Israel started imposing a tax of 1 shekel (about 0.29 U.S. dollar) per liter on high-sugar drinks since Jan. 1 this year.

The tax aimed to reduce the negative effects of sugar consumption, including diabetes, which costs the Israeli economy more than 10 billion shekels annually, the bank said.

At the same time, a 13-percent rise in the consumption of drinks with less sugar, diet drinks, and natural juices was registered, despite they are taxed at 0.7 shekel per liter, it said.

Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, said on Thursday that “the beverage tax has failed completely, only contributing to the increase in the cost of living and creating a new way to extract millions of shekels from the public.”

