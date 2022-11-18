UN’s Jenca meets leaders in Cyprus, lauds ‘very constructive discussion’

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has received the Assistant UN Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenca.

“We have had a very frank, very constructive discussion with his Excellency Mr Anastasiades, the Foreign Minister and the delegation,” Jenca told reporters.

“I just would like to underline the commitment of the Secretary General to stay engaged in the process searching for common ground and finding understanding to move forward the issue of settlement for the benefit and prosperity of the people of the island. So we will continue in this good spirit”.

Jenca also crossed the Green Line for a meeting with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader.

Afterwards, evaluating the meeting, Jenca said he had a “clear and sincere” discussion.

Reiterating their commitment to continue the dialogue, he said the perspective of a solution will be for the benefit and welfare of the people on Cyprus Island.

Colin Stewart, the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), and Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot leader’s special representative, also attended the meeting which lasted about an hour.