2002: Greek tanker pollutes thousands of miles of coastline with oil

2002: The Greek oil tanker Prestige splits in half and sinks off the coast of Galicia, releasing over 76,000 m3 (20 million US gal) of oil in the largest environmental disaster in Spanish and Portuguese history.

The spill caused huge damage to wildlife and the environment, as well as the region’s fishing industry.

In 2013, a court in Spain failed to find anyone directly guilty of causing the disaster.

The ship’s Greek captain and chief engineer, as well as a senior Spanish official, were acquitted by the court.