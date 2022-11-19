Cyprus: Cypriot airline flies into history books with Israel – Qatar flights

LARNACA – TUS Airways will make history with first ever Tel Aviv – Doha flights this week having secured official approval from Israeli and Qatari governments to operate the first ever non-stop service between Israel and Qatar carrying football supporters to the FIFA World Cup.

In a press release, the airline noted: ‘TUS Airways is honored to operate such a historic flight and foster closer ties in the region’.

The company spokesman stated, ‘TUS Airways is proud to operate the very first non-stop flight between Tel Aviv and Doha, not only to allow thousands of football and sports fans to attend the spectacular World Cup, but also make history by operating the first commercial flight between Israel and Qatar.

‘Along with our partners, FIFA and national governments, we worked very hard for many months to secure all the required approvals to operate these flights which were initially planned to operate via Larnaca. TUS Airways is honored to connect the global community in this landmark event and reflect Cyprus’ location at the crossroad of the world.’

TUS will operate no fewer than a further six round trips (12 flights) between Tel Aviv and Doha to transport over a thousand football supporters to the Arabian Peninsular between 20 November and 15 December 2022. The flights will be operated onboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft and a flight time of approximately three hours. (Famagusta Gazette)