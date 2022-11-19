Declaration, Bangkok Goals issued at APEC economic leaders’ meeting

Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies issued a declaration and the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy on Saturday.

The declaration, adopted after the two-day 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, affirmed APEC leaders’ long-standing commitment to promote strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth, as well as their commitment to realize the APEC Putrajaya Vision.

The Bangkok Goals framework covers climate change mitigation, sustainable trade and investment, environmental conservation and waste management