Famagusta Gazette: Our main stories from COP27

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is pushing for bold climate action as the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt (COP27) is drawing to a conclusion, said a UN spokesman on Friday. Guterres earlier

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on countries to take climate actions instead of "finger-pointing" at the ongoing UN climate change conference. He made the remarks during a press briefing at

Egypt's presidency of the ongoing UN climate conference and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has launched a food and agriculture initiative to increase climate resources to support the most vulnerable communities.

During the ongoing United Nations climate summit in Egypt, developing nations have been excoriating the United States and other industrialized nations for causing climate change and demanding reparations, reported The New York Times on Thursday.

The Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East area (East Mediterranean Middle East – EMME region) has been characterized by the World Meteorological Organization as an area in which climate change is already present. Recognizing the