Our book recommendations this week

November 19, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Breaking 0

The Poppy Lady, The Story of Madame Anna Guérin and the Remembrance Poppy

Madame Anna Guérin is the fascinating personality behind the title ‘The Poppy Lady’. Her idea of the ‘Inter-Allied Poppy Day’ gave work to women and children in the devastated areas of France, in addition to [Read More]

Spare: by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror. As Diana, Princess of [Read More]

The Story of Russia: ‘An excellent short study’

November 16, 2022

From the great storyteller of Russia, a spellbinding account of the stories that have shaped the country’s past – and how they can inform its present. No other country has been so divided over its [Read More]

Vagabonds: Life on the Streets of Nineteenth-century London

Compelling, moving and unexpected portraits of London’s poor from a rising star British historian – the Dickensian city brought to real and vivid life. Until now, our view of bustling late Georgian and Victorian London [Read More]

The William E. Boeing Story – A Gift of Flight

The William E. Boeing Story – A Gift of Flight is the first ever full-length biography of William E. Boeing, the father of commercial aviation. Boeing’s story is an exciting one complete with bootleggers, kidnappers and [Read More]

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5949 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG