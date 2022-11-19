Our book recommendations this week

The Poppy Lady, The Story of Madame Anna Guérin and the Remembrance Poppy
Madame Anna Guérin is the fascinating personality behind the title ‘The Poppy Lady’. Her idea of the ‘Inter-Allied Poppy Day’ gave work to women and children in the devastated areas of France, in addition to [Read More]
Spare: by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror. As Diana, Princess of [Read More]
The Story of Russia: ‘An excellent short study’
From the great storyteller of Russia, a spellbinding account of the stories that have shaped the country’s past – and how they can inform its present. No other country has been so divided over its [Read More]
Vagabonds: Life on the Streets of Nineteenth-century London
Compelling, moving and unexpected portraits of London’s poor from a rising star British historian – the Dickensian city brought to real and vivid life. Until now, our view of bustling late Georgian and Victorian London [Read More]
The William E. Boeing Story – A Gift of Flight
The William E. Boeing Story – A Gift of Flight is the first ever full-length biography of William E. Boeing, the father of commercial aviation. Boeing’s story is an exciting one complete with bootleggers, kidnappers and [Read More]