The Week in Lebanon, news round up

On this day in 1991, Shiite Muslim kidnappers in Lebanon released Anglican Church envoys Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland. Waite had remained in captivity for 1,763 days, the first four years of which were spent

Lebanon's economic experts urged the election of a president and the formation of an efficient cabinet capable of forcing the implementation of structural reforms to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund

Israel has signed an agreement with the two energy companies licensed by Lebanon to drill in a gas field on the maritime border between the two countries to secure its economic rights to

Lebanon and Algeria condemned the deadly bomb attack in Turkey's Istanbul that killed at least six people and injured 81. In a statement, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its condolences

A national vaccination campaign against cholera was launched on Saturday in northern Lebanon, which was hit hard by the disease over the last several weeks, the health ministry announced in a statement. The