The Week In Turkey, news round up

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed a grain export deal and natural gas cooperation in a phone talk, Turkey's presidential office said in a statement on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the bilateral ties between Turkey and Israel have entered a new era "thanks to the strong will of both sides." Erdogan made the remarks in

Turkey has detained 50 suspects over the deadly bomb attack in central Istanbul earlier this week, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Tuesday. The detainees include a Syrian woman who was caught soon after the

The perpetrator of Sunday's deadly bomb attack which killed six people and injured 81 others here has been arrested by police, said Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu early Monday. "The person who carried

Turkey's hazelnut exports to Europe have dropped by 35 percent this year after Europeans began to cut back on their expenses in response to rising energy prices, Turkish business insiders told Xinhua in

Spain has decided to extend the deployment of its Patriot air defense missiles in Turkey's southern Adana province until June 2023, Turkish semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday. The mandate of the Spanish

Turkey has rejected an EU statement in which the bloc expressed concerns on the admission of north Cyprus to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member. The north of Cyprus –

Turkey and northern Cyprus will hold a nationwide drill on Saturday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the Duzce earthquake. On Nov. 12, 1999, the city of Duzce was rocked by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake

Turkey is trying to open a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine although the West, particularly the United States, provokes Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. "The West, especially the