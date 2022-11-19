UN agencies work to confront growing antimicrobial resistance risks

An UN agency on Friday unveiled a collaborative platform to help foster global collaboration in confronting the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The announcement of the “Antimicrobial Resistance Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform” by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) kicked off Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, which runs through Nov. 24.

In addition to the Rome-based FAO, the partnership also includes the UN Environmental Program, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organization for Animal Health. This quadripartite group is joining forces to call attention to what FAO called “the threat antimicrobial resistance presents to humans, animals, plants, ecosystems, and livelihoods.”

AMR is a phenomenon in which bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to have resistance to therapies, such as antibiotics or antiviral treatments, according to the definition from the WHO. It can increase the risks of prolonged infection and mortality, increase medical costs, lengthen hospital stays and create new ancillary impacts.

In a statement, the FAO said that AMR is the cause of around 1.3 million deaths per year globally, a number that could “soar dramatically, bringing higher public health costs and pushing more people into poverty.”

The creation of the quadripartite group was prompted by events at the 68th World Health Assembly in 2015, which called for a global action plan to take on the problem of AMR by improving communication and awareness on the topic, education and training.