Word Cup Headlines – Saturday 19 November

Brazil defender Marquinhos is poised to be fully fit for his team’s opening FIFA World Cup match against Serbia after overcoming a leg muscle injury. The 28-year-old was forced to sit out training earlier in [Read More]

FC Barcelona’s 19-year-old left back Alejandro Balde has replaced Jose Luis Gaya in the Spain squad for the World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Friday. Gaya missed the World Cup after suffering an [Read More]

Napoli forward Gio Simeone and Udinese attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra have been added to Argentina’s list of reserves for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Friday. The announcement [Read More]

Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro has urged his players to dare to be different as they aim to reach the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in Qatar. The Tricolor have never finished in [Read More]

Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate the opening match of the Qatar World Cup 2022 between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday, FIFA announced on Friday. In 2018, Orasto was appointed as a VAR referee for [Read More]

Argentine football players Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa are out of the World Cup due to injuries, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday. Fiorentina forward Gonzalez has been replaced by Angel Correa of [Read More]

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will be key to Uruguay’s chances of advancing to the latter stages of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, former Celeste striker Diego Forlan said on Thursday. Nunez, 23, enters the [Read More]

German champion Bayern Munich set a new World Cup record of supplying 17 players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the sports magazine Kicker has said. The 17 players will compete in the [Read More]