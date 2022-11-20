Almost 200 countries agree overarching climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH -The COP27 summit agrees an overarching climate deal, summarising the political agreements made in Sharm el-Sheikh.

COP President Sameh Shoukry brought the gavel down on the document which represents the consensus all nations have come to.

The official COP27 Twitter account hails the “long-awaited” deal to launch a fund to help nations worst-hit by climate change.

“History was made,” it says on Twitter.

“On African soil, the voice of the acutely affected communities were finally heard.”

More Later.

