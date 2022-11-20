Cyprus: TUS airliner touches down in Qatar on historic flight

DOHA – Proudly flying the Cypriot flag, TUS Airways has made history today by operating the very first flight between Israel and Qatar after receiving the first official approval of its kind by both the Israeli and Qatari governments, carrying football supporters to the 2022 FIFA World Cup event being held in the Arabian Peninsula.

After an exciting ceremony commemorating the service which was attended by dignitaries, politicians & business leaders, the flight departed at 10:55 from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, at 14:40 transporting 180 Israeli football supporters to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The company spokesman stated, “TUS Airways is proud to operate the very first non-stop flight between Tel Aviv and Doha, not only to allow thousands of football & sports fans to attend the spectacular World Cup, but also make history by operating the first commercial flights between Israel & Qatar. Along with our partners and national governments, we worked very hard for many months to secure all the required approvals to operate these historic flights. TUS Airways is honored to connect the global community in this landmark event and reflect Cyprus’ location at the crossroad of the world.”

TUS Airways will operate no fewer than a further 6 round trips (12 flights) between Tel Aviv and Doha to transport over a thousand football supporters to the Arabian Peninsula between 20 November and 15 December 2022.

